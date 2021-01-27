Barry Clark joins Carolina Pines medical staff

HARTSVILLE –Barry Clark, DO, has joined the medical staff at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.

Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center announced effective Tuesday that Clark will provide orthopedic care at Hartsville Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Clark to our team of talented orthopedic providers here in Hartsville,” said Bill Little, CEO at Carolina Pines. “We know that he is committed to providing high quality, compassionate care for individuals, and his expertise will be important as Carolina Pines works to make our community healthier.”

Clark received his Doctor of Osteopathy degree from the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences (Des Moines, Iowa), completed his residency at the University of North Texas Health Sciences (Fort Worth, Texas) and completed his fellowship at The Texas Hip and Knee Center (Fort Worth, Texas).

As an orthopaedic surgeon, Clark specializes in quick recovery, minimally invasive total hip and knee replacement, revision total hip and knee replacement, evaluation and management of adult hip and knee disorders and knee surgery.

Clark is accepting new patients, and appointments can be made by calling 843-383-3742. The practice is located at 700 Medical Park Drive, Hartsville, SC 29550.