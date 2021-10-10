Breast Cancer Awareness luncheon planned in Darlington

DARLINGTON – A luncheon is being sponsored by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and the Darlington Police Department for Women’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at The Grand Old Post Office, 201 Pearl St. in Darlington.

There will be a panel discussion with health care professionals and cancer survivors. Blood pressure checks, diabetes screenings and COVID-19 vaccines will be available. There will be door prizes and giveaways.

Lunch will be catered by South of Pearl in Darlington.

Wear something pink and join the focus on Breast Cancer Awareness .

Co-sponsors are CareSouth, Free Medical Clinic of Darlington County, Genesis Community Foundation and Genesis HealthCare.

Pre-registration is required.

For more information, contact Joyce Coe-Everett, the community liaison officer with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, at 843-398-4501 or jeverette@darlingtonsheriff.org, Captain Kimberly Nelson of the Darlington City Police Department at 843-992-9160 or Brianna Zimmerman, a victim advocate at the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501 or 843-861-5171.