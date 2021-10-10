 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Breast Cancer Awareness luncheon planned in Darlington
0 Comments

Breast Cancer Awareness luncheon planned in Darlington

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DARLINGTON – A luncheon is being sponsored by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and the Darlington Police Department for Women’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at The Grand Old Post Office, 201 Pearl St. in Darlington.

There will be a panel discussion with health care professionals and cancer survivors. Blood pressure checks, diabetes screenings and COVID-19 vaccines will be available. There will be door prizes and giveaways.

Lunch will be catered by South of Pearl in Darlington.

Wear something pink and join the focus on Breast Cancer Awareness .

Co-sponsors are CareSouth, Free Medical Clinic of Darlington County, Genesis Community Foundation and Genesis HealthCare.

Pre-registration is required.

For more information, contact Joyce Coe-Everett, the community liaison officer with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, at 843-398-4501 or jeverette@darlingtonsheriff.org, Captain Kimberly Nelson of the Darlington City Police Department at 843-992-9160 or Brianna Zimmerman, a victim advocate at the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501 or 843-861-5171.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Top Darlington County teachers named for October

DARLINGTON, S.C. –The Darlington County School District’s Teacher Forum announced the Teacher Feature winners for October. The program recognizes one teacher from each school to honor excellence in education.

GET YOUR MAMMO: It's an hour that could save your life
News

GET YOUR MAMMO: It's an hour that could save your life

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States, behind only skin cancers. In fact, the ACS says there is a 1 in 8 chance that a woman will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.

Acai Express opens in Hartsville
News

Acai Express opens in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE – Acai Express has joined the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce and celebrated last week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Dunkin' opens in Hartsville
News

Dunkin' opens in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – A long line circled the new Dunkin’ in Hartsville on Fourth Street on Sept. 8 morning in anticipation of the opening. The f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert