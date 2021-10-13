Bring ghosts and goblins to Burry Park for Halloween treats

HARTSVILLE, S.C. − The city of Hartsville’s Burry Park will be taken over by mummies, bats, princesses, pirates, ghosts and superheroes on Oct. 23.

Children dressed in costume will be walking through the park to find treats from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Businesses and organizations are invited to set up a table to offer treats to the kids that will be in Burry Park for the event at no charge and should sign up at mainstreethartsville.org. This safe event will be free of charge and all are welcome to attend.

Cargill Way will be closed to vehicular traffic from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. for a safe environment for the families.

“We will also have a Hocus Pocus Costume Contest and Strut Your Mutt Dog Costume Contest beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the park,” said Lauren Baker, director of tourism and communications with the city of Hartsville.

Check out the event page on Facebook for more details.

Following the Treats on the Green event, there will be a Halloween Themed Screen on the Green. This month’s movie is Hocus Pocus sponsored by SPC Credit Union. This family-friendly movie will be one that parents and kids alike can enjoy.