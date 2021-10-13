Bring ghosts and goblins to Burry Park for Halloween treats

HARTSVILLE, S.C. − The city of Hartsville’s Burry Park will be taken over by mummies, bats, princesses, pirates, ghosts and superheroes on Oct. 23.
Children dressed in costume will be walking through the park to find treats from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.
Businesses and organizations are invited to set up a table to offer treats to the kids that will be in Burry Park for the event at no charge and should sign up at mainstreethartsville.org. This safe event will be free of charge and all are welcome to attend.
Cargill Way will be closed to vehicular traffic from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. for a safe environment for the families.
“We will also have a Hocus Pocus Costume Contest and Strut Your Mutt Dog Costume Contest beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the park,” said Lauren Baker, director of tourism and communications with the city of Hartsville.
Check out the event page on Facebook for more details.
Following the Treats on the Green event, there will be a Halloween Themed Screen on the Green. This month’s movie is Hocus Pocus sponsored by SPC Credit Union. This family-friendly movie will be one that parents and kids alike can enjoy.
“We are also hosting our Fourth Annual Downtown Scarecrow Contest to accompany fall festivities,” Baker said.
Individuals, businesses and groups alike are welcome to join the contest. Participation is free, but the city of Hartsville is also offering wooden scarecrow frames for $20 to help get you going. Build a scarecrow however you would like: barrels of hay, stick stand or create your own.
“We have flag pole holes along our downtown sidewalks that are one-inch in diameter,” Baker said. “They will be available to use for scarecrow stands.”
The scarecrows must be turned into The Key to your Hartsville by 5 p.m. Tuesday to be considered eligible for the contest prizes. There will be first, second and third place prizes that will be awarded during Treats on the Green.
For more information, call 843-917-0602 or email info@mainstreethartsville.org.