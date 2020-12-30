Brunson fulfills a dream by feeding the hungry

HARTSVILLE – Tywanna Dix Brunson feeds the hungry, the homeless in Hartsville twice a month on Saturdays from the corner of Sixth Street and Marlboro Avenue.

She provides a hot meal, a bagged lunch and a bag of essential supplies such as toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, washcloth and a snack to those in need.

Brunson spoke to the Hartsville Rotary Club during the pandemic about her mission and what it means to so many during this unprecedented time of need.

Brunson’s Helping Hands Creating Loving Hearts Ministry began with a dream.

On night in 2011, Brunson said, “I had a dream.… I was driving in the dark in a low-poverty area.”

Brunson said she had two plates of food in her hands and was entering a dark house. She handed the plates of food to two men and told them to eat. At the end of the dream, Brunson said God spoke to her and said, “Get on your assignment. This is your assignment to feed the hungry.”

“He showed me everything,” Brunson said.