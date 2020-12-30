Brunson fulfills a dream by feeding the hungry

HARTSVILLE – Tywanna Dix Brunson feeds the hungry, the homeless in Hartsville twice a month on Saturdays from the corner of Sixth Street and Marlboro Avenue.
She provides a hot meal, a bagged lunch and a bag of essential supplies such as toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, washcloth and a snack to those in need.
Brunson spoke to the Hartsville Rotary Club during the pandemic about her mission and what it means to so many during this unprecedented time of need.
Brunson’s Helping Hands Creating Loving Hearts Ministry began with a dream.
On night in 2011, Brunson said, “I had a dream.… I was driving in the dark in a low-poverty area.”
Brunson said she had two plates of food in her hands and was entering a dark house. She handed the plates of food to two men and told them to eat. At the end of the dream, Brunson said God spoke to her and said, “Get on your assignment. This is your assignment to feed the hungry.”
“He showed me everything,” Brunson said.
She didn’t waste time getting to the task before her. Brunson started cooking. Since that dream, Brunson has been preparing meals to feed the hungry. She sets up a table twice a month to feeding those with a need – the poor, the homeless, prostitutes or anyone who believes if they could get a plate of food it would help them to go a little further, a little longer.
Meals include items such as steak, turkey wings, chicken bog, stew beef, mac and cheese and vegetables and dessert. She said she also prepares a bag lunch consisting of a bologna sandwich chips, a Debbie Cake, and fruit – an apple, orange and banana.
Brunson said cooking is her passion.
“I am a baker,” she said. “I bake cakes.”
Brunson is helped to prepare the food by her daughter, Zion Ellaree Coe.
“I do a care package, too,” Brunson said.
She fills the bags with items such as toothbrush, toothpaste, mouth wash, soap, washcloth, shampoo, conditioner, bottle of water and two packs of crackers.
Brunson said she has seen an increase in takers this year.
“People call me for food, clothes and essentials,” she said. “Sometimes I run out of money and food.”
Brunson said some people make contributions to her ministry, but regardless, she is steadfast in her mission.
“God told me to do it. We have to do what God commissions us to do,” Brunson said. “I know He will provide.”
Brunson said she hands out anywhere from 120 to 170 plates each Saturday. She said she sets up her table around 8 a.m. and people know she will be back around 10:30 with food. She said she tries to get out at the end of the month when people’s finances are low. Her plan is to hand out food this Saturday if it doesn’t rain.
“I already have two turkeys for a Christmas meal,” she said.
Brunson said she believes in miracles.
“One day I will be blessed with a building,” she said.
But for now, she cooks the meals at her home.
“God gave me this vision,” she said.
Brunson said she wants the people she helps to know that they are “somebody” and that God is going to bless them.
She said some of them don’t have a home, some live in abandoned buildings without electricity or running water. She tries to help them as much as she can, providing a hot meal. Brunson is passing it forward.
“I was going through a house foreclosure, and my car broke down when God gave me this assignment,” Brunson said. “I am a go-getter.”
Brunson is a native of Hartsville and a graduate of Hartsville High. She said her father was Edward Dix, who was a caretaker at Kalmia Gardens. She has two children and two grandchildren.