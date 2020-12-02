Butler Foundation receives grants from Byerly, Sonoco foundations

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Butler Heritage Foundation has received help from the Byerly Foundation and the Sonoco Foundation.

The Butler Heritage Foundation announced on Nov. 16 that it has received grants of $207,500 from the Byerly Foundation and $50,000 from the Sonoco Foundation for the renovations to the gym at the Butler Community Center. The gym is used almost every day by the Boys and Girls Club.

“Without all of you, we could not continue to the work on the campus," said the Rev. Christopher Fraizer, chairman of the Butler Foundation. "We are better together!”

The funds will be used to remodel the locker rooms and front lobby, add more bathrooms, and fix the gym floor and bleachers. These renovations began on Nov. 1.

The Butler Foundation has invested more than $100,000 over the past two years renovating the gym including repairing the roof, ceiling and windows of the gym.

The mission of the Butler Heritage Foundation is to preserve the legacy of Butler High School by establishing a community and cultural center, and by providing and supporting diverse programs for all. A