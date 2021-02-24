Butler Heritage Foundation awarded Health Equity grant

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Butler Heritage Foundation has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the South Carolina Cancer Alliance to address colorectal cancer in the Butler Historic District of Hartsville.

The mission of the South Carolina Cancer Alliance is to reduce the impact of cancer on all South Carolinians while improving equity to health care across the state. A recent study by South Carolina Cancer Alliance and DHEC found that “the incidence and mortality rates for African American males are far higher than any other race-sex subgroup.” The study attributed these higher rates to several factors, including socioeconomic disparities and lack of confidence in health care providers. To address these factors, the Health Equity Project opened grant opportunities in November 2020.

“This funding will allow the Butler Community Center to bring together clinicians and the community to address challenges we face in colorectal cancer screening,” said Sheila Squire, vice chair of the Butler Heritage Foundation. “It’s more important than ever to make sure people are informed about both the benefits of colorectal screening and their options.”