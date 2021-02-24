Butler Heritage Foundation awarded Health Equity grant

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Butler Heritage Foundation has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the South Carolina Cancer Alliance to address colorectal cancer in the Butler Historic District of Hartsville.
The mission of the South Carolina Cancer Alliance is to reduce the impact of cancer on all South Carolinians while improving equity to health care across the state. A recent study by South Carolina Cancer Alliance and DHEC found that “the incidence and mortality rates for African American males are far higher than any other race-sex subgroup.” The study attributed these higher rates to several factors, including socioeconomic disparities and lack of confidence in health care providers. To address these factors, the Health Equity Project opened grant opportunities in November 2020.
“This funding will allow the Butler Community Center to bring together clinicians and the community to address challenges we face in colorectal cancer screening,” said Sheila Squire, vice chair of the Butler Heritage Foundation. “It’s more important than ever to make sure people are informed about both the benefits of colorectal screening and their options.”
Over the next year, the foundation will partner with area health care providers to provide center-based support at the Butler campus, located at 1103 S. Sixth St. in Hartsville. The purpose of these partnerships is to increase colorectal cancer screenings. According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer was the No. 4 most commonly diagnosed cancer and the No. 2 leading cause of cancer death from 2013–2017 in Darlington County. In addition, the foundation will implement educational outreach programs so to inform the community on colorectal cancer.
Chairman of the S.C. Cancer Alliance Board, Dr. Gerald Wilson said his focus on the board has broadened from his personal surgical management of colorectal cancer to a “public health approach attempting to reach communities, and particularly communities of color, by educating to prevent or detect early stages of Colo-rectal cancer to improve our outcomes.”
The mission of the Butler Heritage Foundation is to preserve the legacy of Butler High School by establishing a community and cultural center, and by providing and supporting diverse programs for all. After graduating the class of 1982, Butler High School closed, and the campus was used by the Darlington County School District. In September of 1991, alumni, friends and former faculty organized to transform the campus into a community center. In November 1993, the foundation formed as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to continue the renovation and management of the campus. Today, the campus houses the Boys & Girls Club and the Butler Senior Center.
The Health Equity Project “grant aligns with our vision,” Squires said. The Butler Heritage Foundation seeks “to create a space for social and educational sustainability ensuring that citizens and businesses work together to create a safe, healthy and desirable community where people feel comfortable and connect with each other, the past and future generations.”
For updates about the S.C. Cancer Alliance project and important information about colorectal cancer prevention, follow the Butler Heritage Foundation Facebook site.