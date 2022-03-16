Butler Heritage Foundation hosts Brownfield Grant community meeting

HARTSVILLE – The Butler Heritage Foundation hosted the first of three community outreach meetings on Feb. 24 at the Butler Community Center Auditorium.

During this meeting, the community was introduced to the EPA Brownfields Program and representatives from PPM Consultants, Inc., which is the environmental consulting firm working with the Foundation.

The EPA Brownfields program is a national competition that provides communities with funds to “clean up and revitalize brownfield sites,” which are areas with hazardous materials present such as asbestos. The goals of the grant are to support economic growth in historically divested areas by assisting the clean-up of brownfield sites.

At the Butler Community Center, the grant will pay for assessment and abatement of asbestos material within the school buildings. The abatement of the asbestos will remove a health impediment from buildings and allow for redevelopment of the classrooms and other buildings on the campus.

The designated BHF Project Manager, Kenzie DeLaine, stated the initial community meeting was a positive start because it provided insight into the magnitude of the cleanup project for all who attended.

“The Butler Heritage Foundation encourages the community to get involved and support the project,” he said.

During the meeting, representatives from PPM Consultants, Inc., Charles Ray, who is a community outreach representative, and Fred Rowell, who is an environmental engineer, provided details about the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grant awarded to the BHF and important information concerning the EPA Brownfields Programs.

The meeting attendees were informed of the overall benefit of the EPA Brownfields Program and grants, which includes assessment, cleanup, planning and Revolving Loan Fund. These grants are provided by the US EPA in annual cycles on a grant competitive bases to local governments and not-for-profit 501(C)3 corporations. During the meeting, attendees asked questions about the project and application of the grant, and whether other community organizations could be eligible to apply for Brownfields grants.

The mission of the Butler Heritage Foundation is to preserve the legacy of Butler High School by establishing a community and cultural center, and by providing and supporting diverse programs for all. Today, the campus houses the Boys & Girls Club and the Butler Senior Center, as well as Legacy of Women, Inc., which supports the growth of women and families. In addition, Florence Darlington Tech will offer electronic classes on the campus.

For updates about the progress of the Brownfields grant, the next community meeting, or to support the Butler Heritage Foundation visit the Foundation’s website (http://www.butlerheritagefoundation.org/) and Facebook page.