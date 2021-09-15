Butler Heritage Foundation hosts open house to view Butler renovations

Wilson, a member of the class of 1968, said the stage at the far end of the basketball court was also used for events such as theatrical performances, the Glee Club’s spring and Christmas programs as well as for graduation.

The next celebration to take place in the Gymatorium will be the Butler Centennial Celebration.

Squire said the event will start at 5 p.m. on Oct. 9 with a silent auction, followed by a black tie event in the Gymatorium. She said they will honor the seven principals who led the school, starting with the Rev. Henry H. Butler and ending with Jackie Campbell.

The celebration will begin with a Golf Tournament on Oct. 8 at the Hartsville Country Club.

Frazier said people are coming from as far away as California and Arizona. There will also be a Voice of Butler at the Center Theater.