Butler Heritage Foundation hosts open house to view Butler renovations

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The smell of fresh paint greeted guests Sunday as they entered the Gymatorium at the Butler Community Center.
The lobby walls were filled with a display of photographs. The Butler Heritage Foundation hosted an open house to celebrate the renovations to the Gymatorium. The Butler Community Center campus is located at 1103 S Sixth St. in Hartsville.
“We are extremely pleased with the completed renovation of the Gymatorium,” said Sheila Squire, vice chair of the Butler Heritage Foundation in a release. “We know it will serve as a great asset to the community.”
A newly installed basketball court, two flex rooms, five bathrooms, along with a new created hallway that connects all rooms in the back of the gymnasium are part of the renovations, along with a newly upgraded air-condition system. The restrooms in the lobby are all ADA compliant, said Gerald Wilson, a member of the Butler Heritage Foundation giving tours on Sunday.
Wilson said the renovation cost a little more than $500,000 to complete and took about nine months to complete. The final step was the floor, which was done after Butler Heritage Week in July.
“We still have a little more work to do,” Wilson said.
Kenzie DeLaine said the flex rooms are available for community meetings.
DeLaine said this is a legacy for the community, especially the seniors and youth.
The Rev. Christopher Fraizer, chairman of the foundation, said the renovations were financed from funds of Butler Heritage Foundation membership, graduates of Butler High School and grants from the Byerly Foundation, the Sonoco Foundation and Longleaf Fund at Foundation for the Carolinas.
The Gymatorium has an 804-seat capacity. Ricky Fink Construction was the general contractor, Frazier said.
The Foundation is planning more renovations to the campus on the Fifth Street side by way of a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency Brownfields Program.
He said the renovations at the Butler Community Center will benefit the entire community. Frazier said they want to be inclusive and invite the whole community to use the facility. He said the Greater Hartsville Ministerial Alliance has an outreach group that meets at least once a month for breakfast to find ways to bring the community together.
“We are soliciting youth’s ideas,” Frazier said.
He said they hope to get more youth involved and are working with youth at Hartsville High School because many of their parents are graduates of Butler.
The first Butler class to graduate in the Gymatorium was in 1964. The last class to graduate in the Gymatorium was in 1982.
Wilson, a member of the class of 1968, said the stage at the far end of the basketball court was also used for events such as theatrical performances, the Glee Club’s spring and Christmas programs as well as for graduation.
The next celebration to take place in the Gymatorium will be the Butler Centennial Celebration.
Squire said the event will start at 5 p.m. on Oct. 9 with a silent auction, followed by a black tie event in the Gymatorium. She said they will honor the seven principals who led the school, starting with the Rev. Henry H. Butler and ending with Jackie Campbell.
The celebration will begin with a Golf Tournament on Oct. 8 at the Hartsville Country Club.
Frazier said people are coming from as far away as California and Arizona. There will also be a Voice of Butler at the Center Theater.
The mission of the Butler Heritage Foundation is to preserve the legacy of Butler High School by establishing a community and cultural center, and by providing and supporting diverse programs for all. After graduating the class of 1982, Butler High School closed, and the campus was used by the Darlington County School District. In September of 1991, alumni, friends and former faculty organized to transform the campus into a community center. In November 1993, the Foundation formed as a 501©(3) nonprofit to continue the renovation and management of the campus.