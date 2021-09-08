Butler Heritage Foundation to host open house at Gymatorium

HARTSVILLE – The Butler Heritage Foundation will host a public open house to celebrate the renovations to the Gymatorium.
The open house will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Butler Community Center campus, located at 1103 S Sixth St. in Hartsville.
“We are extremely pleased with the completed renovation of the Gymatorium,” said Sheila Squire, vice chair of the Butler Heritage Foundation. “We know it will serve as a great asset to the community. We are excited about the new features: a newly installed basketball court, two flex rooms, five bathrooms, along with a new created hallway that connect all rooms in the back of the gymnasium. We are elated with the air-conditional systems!!!”
The renovations were financed from the generosity of Butler Heritage Foundation membership, graduates of Butler High School, and grants from the Byerly Foundation, the Sonoco Foundation and Longleaf Fund at Foundation for the Carolinas. The Foundation is planning more renovations to the campus by way of a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency Brownfields Program.
The mission of the Butler Heritage Foundation is to preserve the legacy of Butler High School by establishing a community and cultural center, and by providing and supporting diverse programs for all.
After graduating the class of 1982, Butler High School closed, and the campus was used by the Darlington County School District. In September of 1991, alumni, friends, and former faculty organized to transform the campus into a community center. In November 1993, the Foundation formed as a 501©(3) nonprofit to continue the renovation and management of the campus.
Today, the campus houses the Boys & Girls Club and the Butler Senior Center. Membership is only $20 annually (butlerheritagefoundation.org).
The open house on Sunday will include light refreshments and a tour of the Gymatorium. The Foundation board encourages everyone to attend the open house, and then enjoy Gospel in the Park at 5 p.m. in Pride Park at 630 S. Sixth St.
“Without all of you, we could not continue to the work on the campus. We are better together,” said the Rev. Christopher Fraizer, chairman of the Foundation.