Butler Heritage Foundation to host open house at Gymatorium

HARTSVILLE – The Butler Heritage Foundation will host a public open house to celebrate the renovations to the Gymatorium.

The open house will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Butler Community Center campus, located at 1103 S Sixth St. in Hartsville.

“We are extremely pleased with the completed renovation of the Gymatorium,” said Sheila Squire, vice chair of the Butler Heritage Foundation. “We know it will serve as a great asset to the community. We are excited about the new features: a newly installed basketball court, two flex rooms, five bathrooms, along with a new created hallway that connect all rooms in the back of the gymnasium. We are elated with the air-conditional systems!!!”

The renovations were financed from the generosity of Butler Heritage Foundation membership, graduates of Butler High School, and grants from the Byerly Foundation, the Sonoco Foundation and Longleaf Fund at Foundation for the Carolinas. The Foundation is planning more renovations to the campus by way of a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency Brownfields Program.

The mission of the Butler Heritage Foundation is to preserve the legacy of Butler High School by establishing a community and cultural center, and by providing and supporting diverse programs for all.