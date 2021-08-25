Butler High School to celebrate 100th anniversary this fall

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – This fall will mark the 100th anniversary of the start of classes at Butler High School.

The Butler Heritage Foundation held a kickoff celebration recently on the steps of the high school to mark the anniversary.

The foundation will mark the anniversary with a weekend celebration on Oct. 8-10, timed to coincide with the homecoming celebrations of Coker University and Hartsville High School.

The theme of the celebration will be “The legacy lives on.”

The weekend celebration will begin with a golf tournament at 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Hartsville Country Club and a block party with Coker from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the intersection of Fifth Street and Carolina Avenue.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, a social hour, black-tie reception and silent auction will be held at the Butler gymnasium at 803 S. Sixth St. The event will also feature a hall of honor presentation and entertainment by Two Men and a Lady.

The celebration will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 10, with a community concert and entertainment from the Voice of Butler from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Center Theater, located at 212 South Fifth Street.

For more information about the celebration, contact Helia Squire at 843-319-2982, Barbara Carraway at 843-409-5241, Kenzie “Pete’ DeLaine at 504-239-2576 or William Herrington at 703-850-5640.

