Cameron Jackson is named CareSouth Carolina's 2020 Employee of the Year

SOCIETY HILL, S.C. — In May 2020, a patient came up to the front desk at the CareSouth Carolina Rosa Lee Gerald Center in Society Hill to report that a man was slumped over the steering wheel of his car in the parking lot. Members of the Code Help team responded immediately.
One of those who went out to provide assistance was Cameron Jackson, a certified medical assistant/blended assistant. She said the young man slumped over the steering wheel had no pulse and was completely unresponsive.
The team tried several things to revive him but to no avail.
That’s when Jackson, seeing an empty pen and two open pill bottles on the car seat, suggested trying Narcan. She said once she realized help was needed, everything happened so quickly.
“When I saw the empty pill bottles, I asked, 'Should I get Narcan?’” Jackson said.
Jackson said she isn’t one to frequent the gym as much as she should, but she ran as quickly as she could to the pharmacy to get the Narcan, which saved the man’s life. She said it was very hot that day.
For her quick thinking and action, Jackson was named CareSouth Carolina’s 2020 Employee of the Year.
The nomination read: “Our very own Cameron Jackson said, ‘We need Narcan!’ and ran to the Society Hill pharmacy, returned with Narcan, which was administered by Ms. Brown and Dr. Moyd [two providers at the CSC office]. Within minutes, the patient was brought back from the dead, talking and actually began eating food he had with him. This was an accidental drug overdose. Thanks to Cameron’s quick thinking, he was saved.”
Her actions turned out to be a life-saving measure, said CareSouth in a media advisory.
“When I was told that I had won the award, I was shocked and very excited,” Jackson said. “It is a great honor.”
Jackson said she was afraid she had done something wrong when asked to go the HR office to find out about the award.
“I was just trying to save someone’s life,” Jackson said.
She said she couldn’t imagine having to tell this man’s mother that he had died.
Being named the Employee of the Year for 2020 is something Jackson won’t soon forget, and neither will saving a young man’s life. She said she has never done anything like this before.
Joe Bittle, chief of community health at CareSouth, said what Jackson and the other members of the team did that day comes naturally to them. He said Jackson was doing what she was meant to do.
In the media advisory, Jackson said, “I’m not one who enjoys being in the spotlight. To most, the patient is an addict but to his family, he is a son whose mother wants him alive and well. He is a father whose son doesn’t deserve to hear that his father has died.”
The advisory went on to say that while providing care during a pandemic, the CareSouth Carolina staff has experienced unprecedented challenges and obstacles.
“Our entire team works together and it has been hard at times,” Jackson said. “My son has asthma, so I have been taking extra precautions to make sure he was OK. I keep hand sanitizer with me, and we’ve done an excellent job of keeping our facilities sanitized and conducting visits in a safe manner.”
Jackson said she just wants to help people to the best of her ability.
“I like working in the medical field, because I’ve always wanted to help people,” Jackson said. “I just love getting to put a smile on someone’s face.”
Jackson is a graduate of Chesterfield Technical Center in Virginia. She is pursuing a licensed practical nursing degree while working with Dr. Stephen Smith in Society Hill. She has worked for Smith for four years.
“I’ve worked with Dr. Smith for so long now, I almost know what medicine he is going to prescribe before he prescribes it,” Jackson said. “When I first came, I knew a little bit about the medical field and how to deal with patients, but working with him has helped me learn more about the clinical aspects, medical terminology and diagnoses.”
Jackson lives in Cheraw. Outside of work, her favorite thing to do is spend time with her 5-year-old son.
