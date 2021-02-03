Cameron Jackson is named CareSouth Carolina's 2020 Employee of the Year

SOCIETY HILL, S.C. — In May 2020, a patient came up to the front desk at the CareSouth Carolina Rosa Lee Gerald Center in Society Hill to report that a man was slumped over the steering wheel of his car in the parking lot. Members of the Code Help team responded immediately.

One of those who went out to provide assistance was Cameron Jackson, a certified medical assistant/blended assistant. She said the young man slumped over the steering wheel had no pulse and was completely unresponsive.

The team tried several things to revive him but to no avail.

That’s when Jackson, seeing an empty pen and two open pill bottles on the car seat, suggested trying Narcan. She said once she realized help was needed, everything happened so quickly.

“When I saw the empty pill bottles, I asked, 'Should I get Narcan?’” Jackson said.

Jackson said she isn’t one to frequent the gym as much as she should, but she ran as quickly as she could to the pharmacy to get the Narcan, which saved the man’s life. She said it was very hot that day.

For her quick thinking and action, Jackson was named CareSouth Carolina’s 2020 Employee of the Year.