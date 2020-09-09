CareSouth Carolina awarded $100,000 HIV/AIDS Planning Grant

HARTSVILLE, S.C. − CareSouth Carolina was awarded a total of $100,000 through its Care Innovations program as part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) effort to increase access to high quality care in rural communities.
CareSouth Carolina, through Care Innovations, provides comprehensive HIV/AIDS primary health care for individuals in Chesterfield, Darlington, Lee and Marlboro Counties. These services are made possible through a federal Ryan White Part C grant.
The grant money received from HHS through the Health Resources and Services Administrations (HRSA) will be used to improve health outcomes among people living with HIV and reduce the number of new HIV infections in Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Lee and Marlboro counties by planning for increased access to diagnosis and prevention services.
As part of the grant submission, CareSouth Carolina partnered with Rubicon Addition Services, Trinity Behavioral Care, Alpha Center and Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.
“Don’t give up on your health,” Care Innovations Director Hope McQueen said. “We look forward to working with our partners to develop this regional network to enhance treatment and care for HIV patients. Together we will be able to provide even better access to quality care.”
HHS, through HRSA, awarded more than $35 million to more than 50 rural organizations across 33 states as part of a sustained federal effort to increase access to high quality care in rural communities. The awards reflect investments in key areas including telehealth, health workforce training, health research, technical assistance for vulnerable rural hospitals and HIV care and treatment.
The awards through HRSA’s Federal Office of Rural Health Policy (FORHP) include:
$8.8 million awarded to 30 organizations across 23 states as part of the Telehealth Network Grant Program (TNGP). Awardees will promote rural tele-emergency services by enhancing emergency care consults from health care providers via telehealth through increased access and training.
Nearly $2 million to support the Telehealth Focused Rural Health Research Center (TF RHRC) Program. TF RHRC awardees will carry out a comprehensive evaluation of nationwide telehealth investments in rural areas and populations, and conduct research to expand the evidence base for rural telehealth services.
Nearly $1 million to establish the new Rural Telementoring Training Center (RTTC). The RTTC will train academic medical centers and other centers of excellence to create technology-enabled telementoring learning programs to disseminate best practice specialty care to primary care providers in rural and underserved areas.
More than $8 million to support the Rural Residency Planning and Development (RRPD) Program across 10 states. Each awardee will focus on strengthening its health care workforce through the development of newly accredited, sustainable rural residency programs in family medicine, internal medicine and psychiatry.
Nearly $5 million to support the Rural Health Research Center (RHRC) Program. Each awardee will conduct rural research to assist providers and policymakers at the federal, state and local levels to better understand problems faced by rural communities. The research will inform population health improvement efforts, including health care access and delivery.
$10 million to support vulnerable hospitals in rural communities through the Delta Region Community Health Systems Development (DRCHSD) Program. This funding will provide specialized technical assistance to 30 hospitals across 252 counties and parishes served by the Delta Regional Authority, which often have the highest number of hospital closures or hospitals in financial distress.
More than $680,000 through the Rural HIV/AIDS Planning Program to develop an integrated rural network for HIV care and treatment in four out of the seven states with the heaviest rural HIV burden. Awardees will implement the Administration’s Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America initiative to target gaps and challenges that stand in the way of early HIV diagnosis and treatment.
“The HRSA programs highlighted today put in practice HHS’ broader vision and plan for transforming the nation’s rural health care system so that it can better support the unique needs of rural communities,” said HRSA Administrator Tom Engels. “Through these HRSA programs and by working hand in hand with our rural partners across the nation, we can improve access, quality and outcomes for rural communities.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!