CareSouth Carolina celebrates 40 years of service to Pee Dee

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – For more than 40 years, CareSouth Carolina has stood by its community, serving as a medical home – a place where people can experience healing, caring relationships – regardless of their personal circumstance, and the best is yet to come.

CareSouth Carolina is celebrating its 40th year anniversary, and though the organization has grown immensely over the past four decades, the mission remains the same: To improve the health and wellbeing of everyone.

CareSouth Carolina started with humble beginnings in 1980 when Society Hill Family Health Clinic opened its doors with five employees and provided services to 24 patients. In November of that same year, Ann Lewis – the current CEO for CareSouth Carolina – stepped in as the director for the organization.

“It is extremely hard for me to believe that we are celebrating the 40-year anniversary of CareSouth Carolina. And since I have been here for that 40 years, it becomes even more difficult to believe,” Lewis said. “From a small, four-person staff to our current staff of more than 550, we don’t even seem like the same organization. Being able to work with an organization like CareSouth as it has grown and as its impact on so many patients and communities has been undeniable – all of this has been so humbling and even overwhelming.