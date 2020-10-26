CareSouth Carolina celebrates Halloween with community

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – While it might have looked a little different than normal, CareSouth Carolina still celebrated Halloween on Saturday with more than 500 children in attendance.

CareSouth Carolina hosted a drive-thru-style trick or treat at the T.B. Thomas Sports Center in Hartsville.

Children were treated to candy, prizes and health information all while maintaining physical distancing by remaining in their cars and being given their treats by employees of CareSouth Carolina.

“CareSouth Carolina was happy to be able to offer this little bit of fun to our community through the drive-thru trick-or-treat,” CareSouth Carolina chief of community health Joe Bittle said.

“This time every year, CareSouth Carolina has had its fall festival which features games, trunk-or-treat, prizes and screenings, but in lieu of COVID-19, we decided to have a drive-thru trick-or-treat. It seems that COVID-19 has taken a lot of fun out of our lives, and we felt that this would be a safe way for children and their families to enjoy Halloween festivities while also still practicing social distancing.”

In addition to sweet treats, riders were given pertinent health information concerning flu shots, well child visits, immunizations, COVID-19 and much more.