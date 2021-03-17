CareSouth Carolina provides $90.2 million impact to Pee Dee community

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – CareSouth Carolina provided more than $90.2 million in total economic impact in the Pee Dee area, according to the latest Value & Impact Report from Capital Link.

Capital Link is a nonprofit organization that has worked with hundreds of health centers and primary care associates for over 20 years to plan for sustainability and growth, access capital, improve and optimize operations and financial management, and articulate value. Capital Link maintains a database of almost 12,000 health centers nationally in any given year.

“As one goes about the day to day work of CareSouth Carolina, it is easy to lose sight of the economic impact the organization is making on our communities,” CareSouth Carolina CEO Ann Lewis said. “As a health care provider whose mission it is to improve health and wellbeing for everyone, we are also reminded with this study that our impact is not only on health but also on the economic wellbeing of the communities and people we serve.”

According to the report, CareSouth Carolina provided 24 percent lower costs for health center Medicaid patients, resulting in $28 million in savings to Medicaid and $62 million in savings to the overall health system.