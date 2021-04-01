 Skip to main content
CareSouth Carolina working to address racial disparities in COVID-19 vaccine
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — For the second consecutive week, CareSouth Carolina has vaccinated a larger percentage of non-white than white populations.

In South Carolina and in many communities across the United States, minorities have taken the COVID-19 vaccine at a much lower rate.

As of March 15, the CDC reported that race/ethnicity was known for just over half (53%) of people who had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Among this group, nearly two-thirds were white (66%), 9% were Hispanic, 8% were Black, 5% were Asian, 2% were American Indian or Alaska Native, and fewer than 1% were Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander, while 11% reported multiple or other race.

CareSouth Carolina is working to address barriers and the racial disparity that exists pertaining to the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’ve been reaching out to the faith-based community, as well as other local and civic organizations and local delegations to make everyone aware that the vaccine is available,” said Joe Bittle, CareSouth Carolina chief of community health. “It’s important that we all get the vaccine and that no one gets left out. We want everyone to have access to this vaccine.”

For the week ending on March 19, CareSouth Carolina provided 1,983 vaccinations. Of those, 1,053 were minorities (53.1 percent). For the week ending on March 26, CareSouth Carolina provided 1,831 vaccinations with 1,039 being minorities (56.7 percent).

In total, CareSouth Carolina has administered 14,186 COVID-19 vaccines.

CareSouth Carolina is a private, nonprofit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee. CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill.

Services provided by CareSouth Carolina include family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, geriatrics, social services, clinical counseling, laboratory, 4D ultrasound, X-Ray, migrant services and veterans’ choice provider.

