CareSouth Carolina working to address racial disparities in COVID-19 vaccine

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — For the second consecutive week, CareSouth Carolina has vaccinated a larger percentage of non-white than white populations.

In South Carolina and in many communities across the United States, minorities have taken the COVID-19 vaccine at a much lower rate.

As of March 15, the CDC reported that race/ethnicity was known for just over half (53%) of people who had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Among this group, nearly two-thirds were white (66%), 9% were Hispanic, 8% were Black, 5% were Asian, 2% were American Indian or Alaska Native, and fewer than 1% were Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander, while 11% reported multiple or other race.

CareSouth Carolina is working to address barriers and the racial disparity that exists pertaining to the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’ve been reaching out to the faith-based community, as well as other local and civic organizations and local delegations to make everyone aware that the vaccine is available,” said Joe Bittle, CareSouth Carolina chief of community health. “It’s important that we all get the vaccine and that no one gets left out. We want everyone to have access to this vaccine.”