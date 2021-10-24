CareSouth to offer all COVID booster shots

HARTSVILLE, S.C. − CareSouth Carolina will offer all three COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in the wake of recent guidance from the CDC and FDA.

CareSouth Carolina has been administering the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot.

Both appointments and walk-ins are welcome, according to a clinic release.

To be eligible receive the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Booster shot, patients must have been fully vaccinated for at least six months.

To receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID booster shot, patients must be fully vaccinated for at least two months.

No one under the age of 18 can receive the booster shot.

The recommendations for those individuals who should receive the booster are:

65+ years of age.

Long-term care residents

50-64 years of age with underlying conditions

18-49 years of age with underlying conditions are recommended to weigh their individual benefit risks

Those who work in high-exposure occupations

The schedule for the COVID-19 vaccine at CareSouth Carolina is:

Monday: CareSouth Carolina Bishopville: 803-484-5317 (545 Sumter Hwy, Bishopville SC 29010) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CareSouth Carolina Bishopville: 803-484-5317 (545 Sumter Hwy, Bishopville SC 29010) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday: CareSouth Carolina Chesterfield: 843-623-5080 (204 Perry Wiley Way, Chesterfield, SC) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CareSouth Carolina Chesterfield: 843-623-5080 (204 Perry Wiley Way, Chesterfield, SC) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday: CareSouth Carolina Hartsville: 843-332-3422 (1268 South Fourth St, Hartsville SC 29550) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CareSouth Carolina Hartsville: 843-332-3422 (1268 South Fourth St, Hartsville SC 29550) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday: CareSouth Carolina McColl Health & Wellness Center: 843-523-5751 (3080 Highway 15-401 E, McColl, SC) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CareSouth Carolina McColl Health & Wellness Center: 843-523-5751 (3080 Highway 15-401 E, McColl, SC) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday: CareSouth Carolina Latta 843-627-6252 (122 Latimer Street, Latta, SC) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Rosa Lee Gerald Center: 843-378-4501 (737 South Main Street, Society Hill SC 29593) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; CareSouth Carolina Cheraw: 843-537-0961 (715 South Doctors Drive Suites A, B, D,E Cheraw SC 29520) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.