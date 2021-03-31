Carolina Pines Care Apprentice Program to start back

HARTSVILLE — Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center once again is accepting applications for 2021 Care Apprentice Program.

It is offering the Carolina Pines Care Apprentice Program to students in Hartsville and surrounding communities.

This program helps establish the necessary foundation and support to assist students both practically and scholastically by providing exposure to a wide variety of potential career choices in the health care field. By participating in the Care Apprentice Program, students may find their career interests confirmed or directed towards a certain area in healthcare.

To be eligible, students must be a rising high school senior, rising college freshman or sophomore.

“After taking a year off due to COVID-19 precautions, we are happy to be bringing this wonderful opportunity back for our local students,” said Erin Griggs, Professional Development Director at Carolina Pines. “We believe this program allows students to truly experience the healthcare field before making a career choice. We have seen some wonderful students complete this program and believe it is very beneficial for those that may be unsure if a career in healthcare is right for them.”

Applications may be obtained at cprmc.com/carolina-pines-careapprentice-program or from the Professional Development Office on the first floor of the hospital. Completed applications are due by Friday, April 30, and can be returned to the Professional Development Office or mailed to: Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center Attn: Professional Development 1304 W. Bobo Newsom Highway.