Carolina Pines implements mobile app to improve human connections

HARTSVILLE – Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center has recently deployed the Vocera Ease application to improve patient and family communication.

The application enables nurses and other health care professionals to send secure texts, photos and video updates to a patient’s designated loved ones during a hospital stay or medical procedure.

Family members and friends can respond to updates with emojis, giving immediate feedback and support to caregivers.

Recipients of Vocera Ease updates are selected by the patient, and the app is free for their loved ones. The HIPAA-compliant, pictures and videos sent disappear 60 seconds after being viewed, and nothing is saved on their mobile devices.

Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center can also use Vocera Ease to track and improve the health care experience in real time. A customizable in-app survey offers a quick way for our staff to monitor patient and family satisfaction.