Carolina Pines implements mobile app to improve human connections
HARTSVILLE – Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center has recently deployed the Vocera Ease application to improve patient and family communication.

The application enables nurses and other health care professionals to send secure texts, photos and video updates to a patient’s designated loved ones during a hospital stay or medical procedure.

Family members and friends can respond to updates with emojis, giving immediate feedback and support to caregivers.

Recipients of Vocera Ease updates are selected by the patient, and the app is free for their loved ones. The HIPAA-compliant, pictures and videos sent disappear 60 seconds after being viewed, and nothing is saved on their mobile devices.

Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center can also use Vocera Ease to track and improve the health care experience in real time. A customizable in-app survey offers a quick way for our staff to monitor patient and family satisfaction.

“Hospital stays can cause anxiety for patients and their family members, especially during a pandemic. said Christy Moody, MSN, RN, CCRN-K, CPPS, Chief Nursing Officer at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center. “Not only are patients sick, but they often can’t be together with their family while in the hospital. Seeing a reassuring picture of a grandparent or a newborn family member provides needed comfort. We are committed to providing high-quality patient care and the best possible healthcare experience, so we hope that having access to the Vocera Ease Application will help our patients and their loved ones feel more connected and have more peace of mind.”

Healthcare staff can send secure messages, pictures and videos to patients’ friends and families – whether they are in the waiting room, at work, or across the country.

