Carolina Pines is administering COVID vaccine to to frontline health care workers

HARTSVILLE – Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center began administering the COVID-19 vaccine Monday to frontline health care workers that are at risk of exposure to COVID-19 through their work in any role in direct healthcare or long-term care settings.

The vaccine clinic is open to dentists, dental hygienists and assistants; dialysis and infusion clinic employees; funeral home employees; healthcare employees; home health and hospice employees; hospital transport employees; paid and volunteer medical first responders (EMS, fire department, law enforcement); and pharmacists, said Miranda Peavy, marketing and communications coordinator.

Appointments are required. Email covidvaccine@cprmc.com to request an appointment.

Appointments are available during normal business hours at The Medical Group, 701 Medical Park Drive, Suite 108.