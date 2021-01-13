 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carolina Pines is administering COVID vaccine to to frontline health care workers
0 comments
CAROLINA PINES

Carolina Pines is administering COVID vaccine to to frontline health care workers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARTSVILLE – Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center began administering the COVID-19 vaccine Monday to frontline health care workers that are at risk of exposure to COVID-19 through their work in any role in direct healthcare or long-term care settings.

The vaccine clinic is open to dentists, dental hygienists and assistants; dialysis and infusion clinic employees; funeral home employees; healthcare employees; home health and hospice employees; hospital transport employees; paid and volunteer medical first responders (EMS, fire department, law enforcement); and pharmacists, said Miranda Peavy, marketing and communications coordinator.

Appointments are required. Email covidvaccine@cprmc.com to request an appointment.

Appointments are available during normal business hours at The Medical Group, 701 Medical Park Drive, Suite 108.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coronavirus going from bad to worse in SC
News

Coronavirus going from bad to worse in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – On a day when Greenville County reported 429 confirmed coronavirus cases and Spartanburg County reported 16 confirmed deaths, more signs of the pandemic worsening in South Carolina were evident Wednesday.

COVID-19 vaccine arrives in SC
News

COVID-19 vaccine arrives in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – On a day when South Carolina received its first allocation of a COVID-19 vaccine, 2,364 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 additional deaths were reported Monday in the state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert