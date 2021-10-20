Carolina Pines is offering COVID-19 Pfizer booster shots

HARTSVILLE – Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for certain populations and for those in high-risk occupational and institutional settings, Carolina Pines strongly encourages individuals who completed the initial two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine series more than six months ago to receive a booster dose.
“We are pleased to share that we are offering Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for individuals who qualify,” stated a Carolina Pines announcement.
To schedule an appointment, visit cprmc.com/covid19 or call 843-656-0101. All COVID-19 vaccines are administered at Carolina Pines Medical Group, Suite 108, 701 Medical Park Drive in Hartsville.
The booster dose should be given at least six months after completion of the initial two-dose Pfizer series.
The following groups are eligible to receive the Pfizer booster dose: People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series; people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series; people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks; and people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
Booster doses are now approved for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine only, and vaccines cannot be mixed-and-matched from other COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers at this time.
“We expect more information about the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) boosters to be coming soon and will share more details once available,” the announcement said.