Carolina Pines is offering COVID-19 Pfizer booster shots

HARTSVILLE – Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for certain populations and for those in high-risk occupational and institutional settings, Carolina Pines strongly encourages individuals who completed the initial two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine series more than six months ago to receive a booster dose.

The following groups are eligible to receive the Pfizer booster dose: People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series; people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series; people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks; and people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.