Carolina Pines names Griggs as growth, outreach liaison

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Erin Griggs, BSN, RN, has been named the new Growth and Outreach Provider liaison for Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.

Prior to assuming this role, Griggs served as the director of Professional Development and Employee and Patient Engagement.

In her new role, she is responsible for planning and implementing outreach efforts focusing on physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, other area hospitals, EMS and other potential referral sources within the hospital’s primary, secondary and tertiary service areas. Her focus will be to continuously strive to make improvements that result in better patient experiences in the hospital’s facilities for both patients and providers.

“Erin has great relationships with our providers and individuals within our community. Her clinical knowledge combined with her knowledge of our facility and services will allow her to be very successful in her new role. I am confident that she will do an outstanding job,” said CEO Bill Little.

Griggs is attending Western Governor’s University to obtain her Master of Business in healthcare administration. She and her husband, Tyler, have two children Loch and Betty Jayne.