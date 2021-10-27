Carolina Pines nationally recognized for improving heart treatment

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center has received an American Heart Association Achievement Award for implementing quality improvement measures that ensure cardiovascular patients receive efficient and coordinated care, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer returns to the hospital.
Nearly half of all adults in the United States have experienced some form of cardiovascular disease, including heart attack, stroke and heart failure. For patients with conditions that are severe enough to be transported or admitted to a hospital, time is critical.
The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline and Get With The Guidelines programs help reduce barriers to prompt treatment for cardiovascular events. As a participant in Get With The Guidelines program, Carolina Pines applied for the award recognitions by demonstrating how their organization has committed to improving quality care for patients.
“Carolina Pines is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping our patients have the best possible chance of survival and recovery after cardiovascular events,” said Dr. Brian Sponseller, the chief medical officer at Carolina Pines. “The Mission: Lifeline and Get with the Guidelines programs help put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis to improve outcomes for cardiovascular patients.”
This year, Carolina Pines received the following Achievement Award:
Get With The Guidelines – Stroke SILVER PLUS with Honor Roll and Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.
“We are pleased to recognize Carolina Pines for their commitment to cardiovascular care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the American Heart Association’s Quality Oversight Committee and executive vice chair of neurology, director of acute stroke services, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the American Heart Association’s quality improvement programs often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”