Carolina Pines nationally recognized for improving heart treatment

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center has received an American Heart Association Achievement Award for implementing quality improvement measures that ensure cardiovascular patients receive efficient and coordinated care, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer returns to the hospital.

Nearly half of all adults in the United States have experienced some form of cardiovascular disease, including heart attack, stroke and heart failure. For patients with conditions that are severe enough to be transported or admitted to a hospital, time is critical.

The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline and Get With The Guidelines programs help reduce barriers to prompt treatment for cardiovascular events. As a participant in Get With The Guidelines program, Carolina Pines applied for the award recognitions by demonstrating how their organization has committed to improving quality care for patients.