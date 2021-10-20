Carolina Pines now offers robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery

HARTSVILLE – Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center is advancing orthopaedic care in the region by offering its surgeons the opportunity to utilize robotic-assisted technology to perform robotic knee replacement surgery.

Carolina Pines has acquired a ROSA Robotic Knee System to aid in performing minimally invasive procedures for patients undergoing total knee replacement. The robot, located tableside in the operating room, allows a surgeon’s hand movements to be scaled, filtered and translated into precise movements of micro-instruments at the surgical site.

Carolina Pines will host a community wide “Name the New Robot” contest now through Nov.1.

“Robotic technology enables surgeons to personalize procedures for their patients. Dr. Barry Clark, orthopaedic surgeon at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, understands the benefits that this advanced technology bring to the local community and surrounding areas,” stated a hospital release.

“The use of robotics in knee surgery can improve the accuracy in the placement of knee instrumentation, reduce tissue damage by utilizing more precise and smaller incisions, and reduce radiation exposure to the patient as well as the entire surgical team during surgery,” Clark said.