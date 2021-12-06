Carolina Pines, Red Cross plan Jan. 5 Hartsville blood drive

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the TB Thomas Sports Center, 701 W. Washington Street, Hartsville.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 843.339.4563 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code ‘carolinapines.'

“Hosting a blood drive coincides with Carolina Pines’ core values of giving back to the community,” said Miranda Peavy, marketing and communications coordinator. “With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor.”

Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims, according to the Red Cross.

“The short amount of time it takes to donate can mean a lifetime to a patient with a serious medical condition. We urge eligible donors to join us in the selfless act of giving blood,” Peavy said.