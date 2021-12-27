Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center joins ScionHealth

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center is now part of ScionHealth, a new company that launched Dec. 23 following the finalization of LifePoint Health’s transaction with Kindred Healthcare.
Headquartered in Louisville, Ky., ScionHealth operates 79 acute and post-acute care hospital campuses in 25 states. As announced in October, the new health system’s founding facilities include 61 long-term acute care hospitals from legacy Kindred Healthcare and 18 of LifePoint Health’s community hospital campuses.
“We are delighted to officially join ScionHealth,” said Bill Little, chief executive officer of Carolina Pines. “Being a founding facility for a new health system is exciting, and our team looks forward to having more targeted resources and collaboration opportunities that will help us to serve our patients and communities in new ways. While becoming part of a new health system is a change for us, our community can be assured that our focus remains on providing exceptional care to our patients as well as being a great place to work.”
Carolina Pines’ transition to ScionHealth will be seamless for patients, providers and employees. There will be no changes in the hospital’s day-to-day operations. Patients will continue to receive great care from the providers they know and trust, and there will be no changes in any services – or in how patients or providers access care. Carolina Pines’ leadership team and name also will remain the same.
In addition, Carolina Pines continues to have access to resources to invest in its facility, team and community, as well as support to accelerate its ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare delivery and expand the services available in the greater PeeDee area.
“I am excited to welcome Carolina Pines to ScionHealth,” said Rob Jay, chief executive officer of ScionHealth. “Our team looks forward to advancing innovative healthcare solutions, partnering with the community, and being a strong employer in Darlington County. We are eager to work with Carolina Pines’ leaders, employees and physicians to explore new ways that we can improve the health of people across the PeeDee.”
ScionHealth employs approximately 22,000 dedicated and compassionate employees working across community hospital campuses, long-term acute care hospitals, outpatient centers, sub-acute units, and behavioral health locations. ScionHealth values and will continue to foster strong legacy collaborations – previously established under LifePoint and Kindred – as well as to develop new, strategically aligned relationships with leading academic medical centers, expert service providers, and solution-driven community organizations.