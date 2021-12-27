Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center joins ScionHealth

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center is now part of ScionHealth, a new company that launched Dec. 23 following the finalization of LifePoint Health’s transaction with Kindred Healthcare.

Headquartered in Louisville, Ky., ScionHealth operates 79 acute and post-acute care hospital campuses in 25 states. As announced in October, the new health system’s founding facilities include 61 long-term acute care hospitals from legacy Kindred Healthcare and 18 of LifePoint Health’s community hospital campuses.

“We are delighted to officially join ScionHealth,” said Bill Little, chief executive officer of Carolina Pines. “Being a founding facility for a new health system is exciting, and our team looks forward to having more targeted resources and collaboration opportunities that will help us to serve our patients and communities in new ways. While becoming part of a new health system is a change for us, our community can be assured that our focus remains on providing exceptional care to our patients as well as being a great place to work.”