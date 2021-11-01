Carolina Pines to become part of ScionHealth

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center is among 18 LifePoint Health hospital campuses and associated sites of care selected to become part of a new national health system called ScionHealth.

Carolina Pines is currently part of LifePoint Health, which announced earlier this year plans to acquire leading post-acute provider Kindred Healthcare. As part of that acquisition, the companies announced today that they intend to create ScionHealth, a new company that will be comprised of 61 long-term acute care hospitals from Kindred and 18 of LifePoint’s hospital campuses and associated sites of care – including Carolina Pines.

As part of ScionHealth, Carolina Pines will continue to have access to capital to invest in its facility and community, as well as resources and support to accelerate its ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare delivery and expand the services available in Darlington County and surrounding areas.