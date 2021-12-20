Carolina Pines to have January recruitment event

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center will host a community recruitment event for a wide range of positions in various departments Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

The event will be at the TB Thomas Sports Center, 701 W. Washington Street, Hartsville, from 2-8 p.m. Individuals who are interested in learning more about exciting full-time, part-time, and PRN opportunities at Carolina Pines are encouraged to attend.

Onsite interviews will be conducted, prize drawings will be held every hour, and there will be opportunities to meet our departmental leaders and learn more about our facility and all that we have to offer.

For more information about Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center and to view our current job openings, please visit cprmc.com/careers.