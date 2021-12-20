 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McLeod Health
Carolina Pines to have January recruitment event
0 Comments

Carolina Pines to have January recruitment event

  • 0

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center will host a community recruitment event for a wide range of positions in various departments Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

The event will be at the TB Thomas Sports Center, 701 W. Washington Street, Hartsville, from 2-8 p.m. Individuals who are interested in learning more about exciting full-time, part-time, and PRN opportunities at Carolina Pines are encouraged to attend.

Onsite interviews will be conducted, prize drawings will be held every hour, and there will be opportunities to meet our departmental leaders and learn more about our facility and all that we have to offer.

For more information about Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center and to view our current job openings, please visit cprmc.com/careers.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert