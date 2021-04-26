Carolina Pines to provide sports physicals to Hartsville High and Middle School athletes

HARTSVILLE – Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center and Hartsville High School athletics are partnering to host sports physicals for Hartsville High and Hartsville Middle School athletes at 4 p.m. Monday, May 3, at the Hartsville High School Arena.

Head-to-toe physical examinations will be performed by providers from Carolina Pines Medical Group Orthopaedics and Spine, including assessments in medical history, vision, height, weight, blood pressure, heart and lungs.

“We are very proud to have providers that volunteer their time to conduct these physicals to ensure our local athletes are healthy and ready for the season,” said Bill Little, CEO, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.

The Hartsville High School Athletic Department is recommending a donation of $10 that will go to the Red Fox Athletic Training Department. Students wishing to receive a physical should download the physical form and complete the medical history portion prior to receiving their physical.

To learn more and to register, please visit hhsredfoxes.com or cprmc.com.