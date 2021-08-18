Carolina Pines updates visitation policy due to COVID

HARTSVILLE – With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the Hartsville community, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center has modified its visitation policy at this time. The hospital will continue to monitor community spread and adjust policies when able to do so safely.
Updated visitor guidelines went into effect Tuesday:
Visitation hours 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Regardless of area, visitors are not allowed for patients in isolation, including those COVID-19 positive or person under investigation for COVID-19.
Two well visitors per patient (16 or older) per day may visit or accompany patients in the following areas: Acute Care, Intensive Care, Progressive Care, Labor and Delivery, Post-Partum (one overnight visitor) and Pediatrics (one overnight visitor).
One well support person (if needed) per patient for the following areas: Emergency Room, Radiology, Cardiopulmonary, Outpatient Surgery, Outpatient Lab, Outpatient Nutrition and Carolina Pines Medical Group physician offices
All visitors must continue to wear a mask at all times while inside the facility.
Visitors must remain in patient’s room during visit.
Visitors will have their temperature automatically taken upon entering the Emergency Department lobby. If temperature is high and/or a visitor has symptoms of COVID-19, we ask that they do not visit the hospital at that time.
The Carolina Café is closed to outside visitors until further notice.
“At this time, we are strongly encouraging and supporting all members of our community to become fully vaccinated,” said Bill Little, the hospital’s chief executive officer. “We know there is significant evidence that grows daily further indicating that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and we are very encouraged by this.”
Brian Sponseller, MD, and chief medical officer, shared, “Thank you to everyone that has chosen to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as it is truly our best defense against this pandemic. Most COVID-19 patients we’re seeing that require hospitalization are unvaccinated. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, it’s not too late – particularly with the delta variant surging across the country. Please remember to continue other personal safety procedures, including washing hands frequently and wearing masks to protect yourself and others.”
Community members who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, please call the Carolina Pines COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at 843.656.0101 to schedule your appointment today.