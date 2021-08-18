Carolina Pines updates visitation policy due to COVID

HARTSVILLE – With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the Hartsville community, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center has modified its visitation policy at this time. The hospital will continue to monitor community spread and adjust policies when able to do so safely.

Updated visitor guidelines went into effect Tuesday:

Visitation hours 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Regardless of area, visitors are not allowed for patients in isolation, including those COVID-19 positive or person under investigation for COVID-19.

Two well visitors per patient (16 or older) per day may visit or accompany patients in the following areas: Acute Care, Intensive Care, Progressive Care, Labor and Delivery, Post-Partum (one overnight visitor) and Pediatrics (one overnight visitor).

One well support person (if needed) per patient for the following areas: Emergency Room, Radiology, Cardiopulmonary, Outpatient Surgery, Outpatient Lab, Outpatient Nutrition and Carolina Pines Medical Group physician offices

All visitors must continue to wear a mask at all times while inside the facility.

Visitors must remain in patient’s room during visit.