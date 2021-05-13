Carolina Pines updates visitation policy

All patients and visitors must enter through the Emergency Department entrance of the hospital. Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. All visitors must wear a face mask while in the facility. Masks must be worn properly, ensuring that the nose and mouth are covered at all times. If a visitor does not comply with this rule, he or she will be asked to leave. All visitors will have a temperature screening done prior to being allowed access into the facility. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or greater will be asked to refrain from visiting. Two visitors are allowed for each patient in Acute Care Services (ACS), Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Labor and Delivery, Post-Partum and Pediatrics. ER patients and outpatients (Radiology, Day Surgery, Lab, etc.) are limited to one well visitor. No visitors for COVID-19 positive or COVID-19 rule out patients unless previous arrangements have been made with the unit director or nursing supervisor. Visitors must be at least 16 years of age and always remain in the patient’s room. Visitors are asked to maintain social distancing at all times including in waiting rooms, cafeteria, and shared areas.