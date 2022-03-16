Carolinas Exhibit and Competition returns

HARTSVILLE – The Carolinas Exhibit and Competition resumes in 2022 as a joint effort Black Creek Arts Council and the Hartsville Memorial Library.

Carolinas will debut at the Hartsville Library and Black Creek Arts Center with an opening reception and gallery crawl from 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 2.

“We haven’t had one since 2019, and we are collaborating with Hartsville Library again this year,” said Allison Pederson, executive director of BCAC.

Amateur and professional photographers of all ages who live, work or create in the Pee Dee Region are invited to submit their images to the Carolinas Exhibit and Competition.

Three entries per person are allowed and fees to enter are $15 for one entry, $25 for two and $30 for three. All pieces are to be show-ready when submitted. To enter, simply bring your photo(s) between May 2 and May 27 to Black Creek Arts Center or the Hartsville Memorial Library, both located on College Avenue in Hartsville.

Images created via any form of photography are accepted (i.e., film, digital, cell phones, unaltered shots, digital manipulations, alternative processes, mixed media, montages, photograms, etc.) as long as part of the image is photographically created. Amateur and professional photographers of all ages are invited to enter.

Judging

Judges will consist of thee BCAC board members, three Friends of Hartsville Memorial Library board members and a sponsor representative.

The judges score each photo on technique, creativity, and overall appearance. All photographs are considered for Best of Show and the category entered.

There will be one first place and one honorable mention for each category, two People’s Choice (one at each location), and a Best in the Show will be chosen. The Best in Show and the category awards will be available that evening. People’s Choice will be voted on by visitors for the duration of the exhibit, which will be on display through July 22.

Awards include: Best of Show—$150 cash prize; first place for each category—$75; honorable mention for each category – ribbon; and People’s Choice for each location – ribbon

The photographer determines the category for each photograph entered, but HML and BCAC reserve the right to change the category to ensure the quality of the show presentation.

Categories

Heroes—Showcase your heroes and heroines in South Carolina. Is it a teacher, a first responder, a nurse, a family member, or a do-good stranger turned superhero? Share the unseen and seen heroes in your life so they can be celebrated as Carolina champions.

Dirty Jobs—Weak-stomach, hypersensitive to particular smells, or can’t take the heat? This photography assignment might not be your ‘cup of tea.’ They are interested in exploring South Carolina’s dirty jobs. Whether that means recording extremes in manufacturing or examining skull removal in taxidermy, they want to see the dirty jobs of South Carolina’s economic engine displayed on their walls for this exhibit. This is an open invitation to all who wish to help catalog unsavory, demanding, or vexatious work.

Local Watering Holes—Who remembers watching Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, where the zebras went to quench their thirst at the watering hole before the lions attacked? Luckily, human watering holes tend to be safer havens in our local communities. Pubs, dives, and bars became favored watering holes to drink socially, enjoy conversation and foster companionship. Show your local watering holes and display people and activities that spur a sense of belonging.

Newfound Hobbies—A recent survey discovered 6 in 10 Americans adopted a new hobby as Covid-19 turned our world topsy-turvy in 2020. The effects of this sweeping viral outbreak resulted in the adoption of activities to combat social, economic, and political uncertainties. Newfound hobbies (cooking, gardening, meditation, reading, photography, DIY projects, coding, etc.) served as self-medication mental health cures for lengthy lockdowns; This is an open invitation to participate in the photographic journey of recording newly discovered hobbies during the pandemic and post-pandemic. Whether you are a professional photographer, fresh hobbyist, or digital photos hoarder, please share photos displaying how you or your subjects have wrestled, resisted, and effectively boycotted the pandemic with newfound hobbies.

IMPORTANT DATES: May 2, 2022: Begin Submissions (include registration form and entry fee) May 27, 2022: Last Day for Submissions June 2, 2022: Show opens with the Opening Reception and Gallery Crawl July 22, 2022: Last day of the Show July 22 – September 2, 2022: Pick up your work from BCAC or HM

BCAC gallery hours – Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. HML hours – Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.—8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.—5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sunday 2 – 5 p.m.

Contact Black Creek Arts Center, 843-332-6234, Hartsville Memorial Library, 843-332-5115 ext. 4 or email events@blackcreekarts.org visit www.blackcreekarts.org and go to the events tab.

