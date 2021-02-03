Carolyn Hart joins Coker University as dean of nursing

HARTSVILLE – Carolyn Hart, Ph.D., joins Coker University as its first dean of nursing.

Hart will develop and launch the institution’s inaugural bachelor’s degree in nursing program, which is planned to start in the fall of 2022, pending approval from the South Carolina Board of Nursing.

“Coker University is happy to have Dr. Carolyn Hart on board to lead our Bachelor’s of nursing program,” said Coker University President Dr. Natalie Harder. “Dr. Hart’s career has centered on student success and her track record in building strategic partnerships both inside and outside higher education, will strengthen Coker and the Pee Dee region overall.”

In her new role as dean of nursing, Hart will provide collaborative leadership as the university establishes its bachelor’s degree in nursing program. In addition, she will work alongside Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center and other health care providers to establish clinical sites and partnership initiatives. She will secure external funding from federal agencies, corporations, foundations, and interested donors to support the program. In addition to teaching courses, Hart will plan and develop program policies and its curriculum.