Chamber Business After Hours is held at North Industrial Machine
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The class project for Leadership Hartsville Class of 2021 resulted in the Hartsville Walk of Fame at the Center Theater.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – This fall will mark the 100th anniversary of the start of classes at Butler High School. The Butler Heritage Foundation held a kickoff celebration to mark the anniversary Monday evening on the steps of the high school. The foundation will mark the anniversary with a weekend celebration on Oct. 8-10, timed to coincide with the homecoming celebrations of Coker University and Hartsville High School.
HARTSVILLE – The great-grandson of Maj. James Lide Coker was in Hartsville on Friday at the Hartsville Museum autographing copies of his book …
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Caregiving for a family member who has any form of dementia is a daunting task, but going through it twice is unimaginable.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Hartsville Canal District is one step closer to becoming a mixed-use development.
HARTSVILLE – Macedonia Life-Skills Center, an all-volunteer 501©(3)non-profit organization, has been helping to lessen the financial burden th…
HARTSVILLE – Howard Coker, the president and chief executive officer of Sonoco, has received the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce 2021 Busin…