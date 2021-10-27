Chamber's Taste of Hartsville brings out a crowd and more than 40 chefs

HARTSVILLE, S.C.

The crowd was huge, the food plentiful and the atmosphere carefree as Hartsville residents turned out for the annual Taste of Hartsville 2021, held Thursday evening on the grounds of Hartsville Country Club.

A record 801 people registered to attend the event hosted by the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber president Murphy Monk said both ticket sales and the number of food booths set records. Forty-four individuals, businesses and organizations provided a variety of food and beverages for the fundraiser.

Awards were presented to Raised Down South, best drink; Rev. J.D. Blue Sr. for mayor of Hartsville, best food; SugaRush, best dessert; Maxyne’s, best décor; and Out in Left Field, People’s Choice award.

Entertainment was provided by Doug McCormick.