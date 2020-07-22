Weather Alert

...HEAT INDICES OF 100 TO 104 DEGREES TODAY... HEAT AND HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO BRING APPARENT TEMPERATURES AT OR JUST OVER 100 DEGREES THIS AFTERNOON. THIS COULD CAUSE HEAT FATIGUE OR ILLNESS IF OVER-EXERTING OUTSIDE. TO BEAT THE HEAT, AND OFFSET HEAT RELATED PROBLEMS, DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED AREAS, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. KIDS AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES.