Church News Format

Online Services & Sermons
All churches offering online services or sermons are encouraged to send links to crnews@florencenews.com for inclusion in the calendar.
Upcoming Events
Listed events and services might be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the churches for up-to-date information.
INFORMATION DEADLINE: Please submit information for Church News to news@scnow.com by noon on the Friday prior to the publication date you wish your announcement to run in The Hartsville Messenger.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!