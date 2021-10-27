City declares Barbara Carraway Dday

“Being on any board is awesome, but building a great community, this is what I love,” Carraway said. “It has been an honor serving the community I love and live in.

“Thanks to everyone who surprised me and made this happen, including Hartsville Mayor Mel Pennington, Paula Wise, Mykle Kane Bowman, Wanda J-Dawson, Gospel in the Park Committee, Councilwoman Teresa Mack, District 3 and Kenzie DeLaine District 1. Oh, what a great day it was.”

Carraway has four adult children and four adult nieces and nephews that she helped to raise.

“Barbara has been a pillar of strength of our city and community for many years,” said Paula Wise, a member of the committee suggesting a proclamation in honor of Carraway. “She has selflessly given her time, efforts and talents to ensure our city/community grows, prospers, unites and (makes sure) all citizens feel accepted, safe and welcomed in Hartsville.

“Barbara participates and markets community events and brings great diversity to Hartsville. Her motto is ‘Bringing Unity to Our Community,’ and she stands by that wholeheartedly. Barbara is the epitome of a city/community leader who takes initiative without requirement.”