City declares Barbara Carraway Dday

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Barbara Carraway received a proclamation from the city of Hartsville declaring Oct. 3 as Barbara Carraway Day 2021.
The presentation was made at the finale of this year’s Gospel in the Park, which Carraway founded.
The proclamation states: “She has given up her time selflessly, and markets her community events. Whereas, She takes great pride in her City and her love overcomes any obstacle she may face while working tirelessly and relentlessly to ensure the City of Hartsville always shines in a positive and all-inclusive light.”
Carraway has been serving the community of Hartsville for more than a decade as the founder of Gospel in the Park, president of People to People of Hartsville, president of The Darlington County League of Women’s Voters, Seventh Congressional District; director of the SCDWC; membership chair of The Democratic Women’s Council of Darlington County; Darlington County Library Board; and Darlington County Democratic Party vice chair.
She also served as co-chair for the Butler Heritage Foundation Centennial Weekend 2021 and is a former board member of the Black Creek Art Council, Hartsville Downtown Development Association and The Butler Heritage Foundation. She has helped with Christmas in April, The Great American Clean-up Day, Earth Day and Cities in Schools.
“Being on any board is awesome, but building a great community, this is what I love,” Carraway said. “It has been an honor serving the community I love and live in.
“Thanks to everyone who surprised me and made this happen, including Hartsville Mayor Mel Pennington, Paula Wise, Mykle Kane Bowman, Wanda J-Dawson, Gospel in the Park Committee, Councilwoman Teresa Mack, District 3 and Kenzie DeLaine District 1. Oh, what a great day it was.”
Carraway has four adult children and four adult nieces and nephews that she helped to raise.
“Barbara has been a pillar of strength of our city and community for many years,” said Paula Wise, a member of the committee suggesting a proclamation in honor of Carraway. “She has selflessly given her time, efforts and talents to ensure our city/community grows, prospers, unites and (makes sure) all citizens feel accepted, safe and welcomed in Hartsville.
“Barbara participates and markets community events and brings great diversity to Hartsville. Her motto is ‘Bringing Unity to Our Community,’ and she stands by that wholeheartedly. Barbara is the epitome of a city/community leader who takes initiative without requirement.”
Wise said Carraway works tirelessly and relentlessly to ensure the city of Hartsville always shines in a positive and all-inclusive light.
“She leads, directs, follows and is always involved in one capacity or another when it comes to Hartsville,” she said. “Her love and influence in this community is very well known and respected. She makes many sacrifices to commit herself wholeheartedly to her community.”
Carraway said she enjoys helping people, and even if she can’t help you, she will find someone who can.
Her Motto: “We are still climbing Jacob’s ladder and keep striving for the best in all you do. Let God be your Guide. …”