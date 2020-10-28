City Manager Daniel Moore: Hartsville 'reminded me of home'

Q. Did you grow up in the Augusta area?

A. I grew up in Augusta. My father was in the Army. Fort Gordon is over there. He was in the Medical Corps. I didn't have to travel a lot. I was the youngest of four. So my dad actually instead of being transferred like my brothers and sisters did, he would just go out for different stints. I stayed my whole life as an Army brat in Augusta, which is completely unusual.

I didn't think about South Carolina or North Augusta until I started dating a girl over there. It was just that city across the river, smaller. I started going over there; then when an internship came available, I took the chance.

I really got to work one on one with the city clerk there and that's where I really got in. City clerks, by the way, they know what's going on. They're the ones who know everything about state government. I really got taken by Donna Young, who was just a fantastic city clerk for North Augusta. She's since retired but she took me under her wing and I learned so much. Her and Todd [Glover], they really turned me into who I am today. They really gave me an appreciation for what to do and how to do it.