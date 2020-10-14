City urges people to trick or treat with caution

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – While the city of Hartsville and Main Street Hartsville canceled Treats on the Streets, the city has announced it will not restrict trick or treating this year during COVID-19 but does encourage those that choose to participate to do so safely.

“We hope that families will find creative ways to safely distribute individually wrapped candy, avoid large crowds and maintain social distancing when around those outside of their household, bring plenty of hand sanitizer, avoid large bowls of candy and wear masks or face coverings (easy to do since it’s Halloween)," said Lauren Baker, director of tourism and communications with the city of Hartsville.

Baker said they encourage families to utilize the light on/off trick during Halloween. Those interested in distributing candy are asked to turn their porch lights on, and parents are asked to be cognizant of this when taking their kids out trick-or-treating.