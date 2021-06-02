Civic groups hold joint meeting

HARTSVILLE – The annual joint meeting of the civic organizations – Rotary, Kiwanis, Sunrise Rotary and Lions – was held May 25 at the Hartsville Country Club.

It was sponsored by the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce. The guest speak was U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein Edward T. McMullen Jr. who served under President Donald Trump.

Justin Evans introduced McMullen. Evans said McMullen has been a mentor to him and a friend.

McMullen said he immediately started traveling around the country when he arrived in Switzerland.

McMullen said one reason he chose Switzerland was because of its business relationship with the United States. McMullen said President Trump wanted to improve business relations with the Swiss people. He said Trump traveled to Switzerland twice, and the Swiss president made the country’s first visit to the Oval office.

McMullen said, “While the country is less than 1% of the U.S, in size, Switzerland is the sixth largest foreign direct in the United States.” He said more than 500 Swiss companies are active in the United States and more than 25 in South Carolina. He said Swiss investment in the U.S. has created more than 500,000 jobs.