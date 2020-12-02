Coker hires new VP of student services

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Tyson J. Beale, Ph.D., is Coker University’s new vice president of student services.

The vice president of student services is the chief student services officer of the university, an invaluable part of the executive leadership team and a position that reports directly to Coker University President Natalie Harder.

In his role, Beale is responsible for providing leadership, management and supervision for student services programs, student services personnel, student financial aid, recruiting and retention, enrollment management, responding to student needs and fostering institutional development.

“Dr. Beale's experiences, along with his energy and commitment to students, makes him an invaluable addition to the Coker community,” Harder said.

Beale previously was the lead dean of students at Northern Virginia Community College in Alexandria, Virginia, a community college with a student population of more than 15,000, where he led a student services division that includes enrollment services, counseling and advising, orientation, high school outreach, student integrity and conduct and student life.