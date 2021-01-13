Coker University professor to speak at Hartsville MLK Day event

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — A Coker University professor will headline the Martin Luther King Day celebrations in Hartsville.
Dr. Danny Malone, an assistant professor of criminology and sociology and the African American studies coordinator, will speak at a commemorative service to be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. on the People to People of Hartsville Facebook page.
Trey Nickelson of GloryFM will emcee the event.
