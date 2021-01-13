 Skip to main content
Coker University professor to speak at Hartsville MLK Day event
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — A Coker University professor will headline the Martin Luther King Day celebrations in Hartsville. 

Dr. Danny Malone, an assistant professor of criminology and sociology and the African American studies coordinator, will speak at a commemorative service to be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. on the People to People of Hartsville Facebook page. 

Trey Nickelson of GloryFM will emcee the event. 

Danny Malone

Danny Malone will speak at a Martin Luther King Day commemorative service to be held Monday.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

