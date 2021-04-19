Coker University receives $5M for campus innovations

HARTSVILLE – With $5 million in funding from two family foundations within the Hartsville area, Coker University is able to aggressively focus on innovation during this time of a pandemic economic uncertainty and enrollment trends disrupting higher education.

Coker is preparing a bold $10 million plan targeting programmatic innovations and facility improvements at Coker University. As part of Coker University President Natalie J. Harder’s vision for the future of the institution, this investment will allow Coker to meet the needs of current students while preparing the campus for the expectations of future generations.

“There is no question that Coker University has transformed lives for many generations,” Harder said. “As we focus on the future, these investments will help Coker become more relevant and accessible for students, while providing Coker alumni with even stronger paths to success. At a time when higher education is in flux, it is important that universities adapt to meet the changing needs of students and the community. Coker is committed to meeting those needs going forward and these funds help us ensure we do.”