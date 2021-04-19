 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coker University receives $5M for campus innovations
0 comments

Coker University receives $5M for campus innovations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARTSVILLE – With $5 million in funding from two family foundations within the Hartsville area, Coker University is able to aggressively focus on innovation during this time of a pandemic economic uncertainty and enrollment trends disrupting higher education.

Coker is preparing a bold $10 million plan targeting programmatic innovations and facility improvements at Coker University. As part of Coker University President Natalie J. Harder’s vision for the future of the institution, this investment will allow Coker to meet the needs of current students while preparing the campus for the expectations of future generations.

“There is no question that Coker University has transformed lives for many generations,” Harder said. “As we focus on the future, these investments will help Coker become more relevant and accessible for students, while providing Coker alumni with even stronger paths to success. At a time when higher education is in flux, it is important that universities adapt to meet the changing needs of students and the community. Coker is committed to meeting those needs going forward and these funds help us ensure we do.”

The grants will be used for a number of university projects, including new programs in business and health sciences, renovated science labs, outdoor athletic facilities, a new career services center and improvements to Coker’s iconic Davidson Hall.

“The entire university community is grateful for the faith these foundations have in Coker,” Harder said. “More importantly, these strategic investments demonstrate how higher education and universities like Coker are central to a vibrant citizenry.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Coronavirus tests nearing 7M in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolinians not only are busy receiving first or second doses of a coronavirus vaccine, they still are being tested for the disease.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert