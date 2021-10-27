Coker University receives approval to start nursing program

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Pee Dee may soon have more nurses.

Coker University announced Monday morning that it has received approval from the South Carolina Board of Nursing to begin offering a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Coker has also filed a letter of intent to seek accreditation for the program with the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).

The university will begin recruiting students immediately for the program with initial students enrolling at the start of the 2022 fall semester.

The university announced the creation of the program earlier this year. Dr. Carolyn Hart will serve as dean of the nursing program and as an associate professor.

The program will be feature both online and in person classes and will offer students nearly 800 hours of clinical experience and free NCLEX exam preparation.

For more information on Coker’s nursing offerings, visit coker.edu/programs-degrees/nursing/.

