Commemorative brick fundraiser to help Center Theater

Cranford said he also receives funding as a special tax district in the city of Hartsville, but those taxes haven’t been increased since 2007.

Cranford said the Leadership Hartsville commemorative bricks fundraiser has the potential of making a big difference in the theater, depending on the number of bricks sold.

“We are having a good response so far,” Cranford said.

The 17 members of this year’s class decided together on their project. Each member has the option to purchase a brick(s) themselves.

Keri Hancock is in charge of the project.

Chisholm said their goal is to sell between 1,000 and 1,100 bricks. They would like to make it an ongoing project even after the class is over but she is sure how that would work.

Chisholm said last year due to COVID, the 2020 class didn’t complete a project, but donated money to the Trent Hill Center.

For anyone wishing to contribute to the fundraiser, there are two brick sizes available for purchase. One 4x8 for $150 will allow for three lines with 14 characters per line. An 8x8 for $500 will allow for up to six lines with 14 characters per line.