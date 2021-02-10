Commemorative brick fundraiser to help Center Theater

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce’s 21st Leadership Hartsville Class, which meets from September through May, has chosen a commemorative brick fundraiser for the Center Theater as its service project.
The group is selling commemorative bricks for the Hartsville Walk of Fame Paving the Future of the Center Theater. The commemorative brick will be placed in front of the theater.
DeeDee Chisholm, administrative assistant at the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce and member of the class, said their group had a nonprofit day where they heard about different nonprofits about their work and afterward chose the theater as the beneficiary of their fundraising efforts.
Center Theater manager Kim Cranford said the theater is in bad shape, and the funds will be used for much needed repairs.
“I hope this will bring awareness to the shape the theater is in,” Cranford said.
He said he will use the funds for exterior building repairs and on the roof. He said the building leaks when there is a heavy rain.
Cranford said he normally receives funding from theater rental fees, which have been nearly nonexistent this past year due to COVID. He said after last March the theater had only five rentals.
Cranford said he also receives funding as a special tax district in the city of Hartsville, but those taxes haven’t been increased since 2007.
Cranford said the Leadership Hartsville commemorative bricks fundraiser has the potential of making a big difference in the theater, depending on the number of bricks sold.
“We are having a good response so far,” Cranford said.
The 17 members of this year’s class decided together on their project. Each member has the option to purchase a brick(s) themselves.
Keri Hancock is in charge of the project.
Chisholm said their goal is to sell between 1,000 and 1,100 bricks. They would like to make it an ongoing project even after the class is over but she is sure how that would work.
Chisholm said last year due to COVID, the 2020 class didn’t complete a project, but donated money to the Trent Hill Center.
For anyone wishing to contribute to the fundraiser, there are two brick sizes available for purchase. One 4x8 for $150 will allow for three lines with 14 characters per line. An 8x8 for $500 will allow for up to six lines with 14 characters per line.
Checks should be made payable to: Community Foundation for a Better Hartsville (CFBH).
Contact a member of the class or email hartsvillewalkoffame@gmail.com to place orders or for more information.
Leadership Class members are DeeDee Chisholm, Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce; Te’Quan Coe, Cypress Adventures; Lakeisha Jenkins-Cribb, Marlboro County School District; Theresa Curtis, Rubicon Family Counseling Services; Keri Hancock, North Industrial Machine; Jessica Ison, Crescent Hospice; Rachel Johnson, Coker University; Veda Jones, Atkins Law Firm; Preston Lane, Sonoco; Debbie Lynch, The Citizens Bank; Amber Matthews, city of Hartsville; Tara McCormick, YMCA of the Upper Pee Dee Hartsville; Mike Merluzzi, Coker University; Frank Munn, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center; Brian Rudick, city of Hartsville; Gregory Thompson, Sonoco and David Windham, Hodge Ethridge Insurance Agency.