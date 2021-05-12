Community Prayer Breakfast at the Y draws a crowd

HARTSVILLE – A Community Prayer Breakfast was held Thursday at the YMCA in Hartsville on National Day of Prayer. Approximately 130 people attended the event.

Hartsville High School head football coach Jeff Calabrese gave an inspirational message for the occasion. Calabrese is in his 16th year at Hartsville High.

Calabrese spoke about love for everyone – family, friends and the community.

“I have to love and care for our players. That is a must,” he said.

Calabrese said he believes that Hartsville is asking, seeking and knocking on the door for help. That comes as a prayer.

“What I am hearing is pain – emotional, physical and spiritual,” he said.

He said healing comes from love.

“Love is a lot of things,” he said. “We always preach to our players that Hartsville has a heart, and love comes from the heart.”

He said we should do everything in love, celebrate our diversity, our difference and stand together.

After Calabrese spoke, a panel discussion was narrated by Jimmy Beck with Dr. Leroy Robinson, Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson and Dr. Allison Evans as panelists.