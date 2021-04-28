Conner Law Firm holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

HARTSVILLE – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday at the Conner Law Firm at 906 W. Carolina Ave. in celebration of firm’s new location.

Richard E. Conner Jr. is a sole practitioner, never having been in business with any law firm or other attorneys during his nearly 20-year career. His areas of practice are estates and elder law and all services corollary thereto (i.e., real estate, business formation, tax planning, SSD).

Conner opened his first office on April 15, 2002, in the Cannon Building on West Carolina Avenue in Hartsville, moved in 2005 to 518 E. Carolina Ave. and from there relocated in 2011 to 115 Cargill Way (a suite in the Moore, Beauston & Woodham building). He moved to his new location this year.

Conner said he feels that the move to his current location will allow his law firm to “define and further refine how we (Richard and his staff) serve our clients.”

“Though it did not seem like an overnight success, a moment of reflection permits me to see the overwhelmingly supportive reception I have enjoyed within the city and county and also throughout the state,” Conner said. “I have been able to serve people from all walks of life while developing very pleasant relationships with attorneys, financial professionals and also courts in a number of counties within the state.”