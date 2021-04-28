Conner Law Firm holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

HARTSVILLE – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday at the Conner Law Firm at 906 W. Carolina Ave. in celebration of firm’s new location.
Richard E. Conner Jr. is a sole practitioner, never having been in business with any law firm or other attorneys during his nearly 20-year career. His areas of practice are estates and elder law and all services corollary thereto (i.e., real estate, business formation, tax planning, SSD).
Conner opened his first office on April 15, 2002, in the Cannon Building on West Carolina Avenue in Hartsville, moved in 2005 to 518 E. Carolina Ave. and from there relocated in 2011 to 115 Cargill Way (a suite in the Moore, Beauston & Woodham building). He moved to his new location this year.
Conner said he feels that the move to his current location will allow his law firm to “define and further refine how we (Richard and his staff) serve our clients.”
“Though it did not seem like an overnight success, a moment of reflection permits me to see the overwhelmingly supportive reception I have enjoyed within the city and county and also throughout the state,” Conner said. “I have been able to serve people from all walks of life while developing very pleasant relationships with attorneys, financial professionals and also courts in a number of counties within the state.”
He also said he’s blessed to have a staff that’s defined with longevity with two support staff having been with him more than 14 years.
The desire to return to Hartsville was prompted first by family, Conner said. A hometown presents a certain appeal and was certainly tugging at him to return given his family resided here as well as his wife’s family.
The return to Hartsville was also prompted by his conviction that the services he wanted to offer had not been well-represented in the area. To his knowledge, there had never been a practice in the county that was established and maintained with a primary focus of estates and elder law.
Conner was born and raised in Hartsville. He is the son of Dr. Richard E. Conner Sr. and JoAn McLendon Conner. His father was a dentist serving Hartsville for 50 years and had his office at 913 West Carolina Avenue until he retired in 2015.
Conner is a 1985 graduate of Darlington Academy, 1990 graduate of The Citadel in Charleston, a 1999 graduate of Regent University with J.D. from Robertson School of Government & School of Law and a 2000 graduate from Villanova University with LLM from School of Laws Taxation.
He married Pamela Moren Conner in 1996. They have three children: Caitlynn will be graduating from Wofford College in May; Caroline is a freshman at Wofford College; and Trey is a freshman at Hartsville High School.
Conner said he and Pam had the opportunity to live in several larger cities but was convinced Hartsville was by far a better place in which to settle and raise a family.