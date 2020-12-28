Coronavirus cases drop in SC, but positivity rate soars

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The good news: The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina took a steep drop Monday, falling to 1,540 cases a day after a single-day high of 4,370.

Sunday was the first day the count exceeded 4,000. Monday was the lowest case count since Dec. 1, when 1,297 cases were reported.

The bad news: Of the 5,397 coronavirus tests that were reported Monday, 28.5% were positive. That’s the second-highest single-day positivity rate that South Carolina has seen. The highest was 32.6%, which was reported on Oct. 3.

Of the 18 confirmed coronavirus deaths that were reported Monday, five were from the Pee Dee: two each in Florence and Marion counties and one in Darlington County.

Florence County reported 35 cases Monday, more than half of the 67 cases reported in the Pee Dee. Darlington County reported nine cases and one probable case, followed by Marlboro County (8), Williamsburg County (7), Dillon County (5) and Marion County (3).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Greenville County led the state with 237 cases.

The totals for the year in South Carolina now are 275,285 cases, 22,765 probable cases, 4,782 deaths and 391 probable deaths.