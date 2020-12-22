Coronavirus cases still surging in Florence, Darlington counties

South Carolina now has had 257,340 confirmed cases, 20,715 probable cases, 4,602 deaths and 374 probable deaths.

Of the 11,356 coronavirus tests that were reported Tuesday in South Carolina, 18.1% were positive.

That ended a string of six consecutive days with a positivity rate exceeding 20%.

As of Monday, 3,370,118 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

There are 321 testing opportunities available statewide. To find one, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.