Coronavirus cases still surging in Florence, Darlington counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. – New confirmed coronavirus cases continue to be high in Florence and Darlington counties.
Of 246 confirmed cases reported Tuesday in the Pee Dee, Florence County reported 124 cases and Darlington reported 60, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Marion County reported 25 cases, followed by Marlboro County (16), Dillon County (12) and Williamsburg County (9).
Florence County has reported 795 cases in the past week. That’s 9.3% of its total of 8,577 confirmed cases since March 19, a period of roughly 40 weeks. If Florence County averaged 795 cases per week since the start of the pandemic, it would have a total of approximately 31,800 confirmed cases.
Darlington County has reported 335 cases in the past week. That’s 10 percent of its total of 3,358 confirmed cases. If Darlington County averaged 795 cases per week since the start of the pandemic, it would have a total of approximately 13,400 confirmed cases.
Of the 15 confirmed deaths reported Tuesday in the state, four were from the Pee Dee. Florence County reported two, both middle-age individuals. One middle-age person died in Dillon County and one elderly person died in Williamsburg County.
Statewide, 2,055 new cases and 32 probable cases were reported Tuesday.
South Carolina now has had 257,340 confirmed cases, 20,715 probable cases, 4,602 deaths and 374 probable deaths.
Of the 11,356 coronavirus tests that were reported Tuesday in South Carolina, 18.1% were positive.
That ended a string of six consecutive days with a positivity rate exceeding 20%.
As of Monday, 3,370,118 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
There are 321 testing opportunities available statewide. To find one, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.